November 01, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Special Investigation Team probing the multiple explosions in Kalamassery is likely to move the court today to secure the custody of the sole accused Martin V.D. The team is in the process of collecting maximum evidence in order to ascertain whether he had received any external help. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate week-long Keraleeyam festival in Thiruvananthapuram. Actors Kamal Haasan, Mohanlal, Mammootty, Sobhana, Manju Warrier and Ambassadors of S.Korea, Norway and the UAE are among those expected to participate in the inaugural session. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the international book festival organised by the Kerala legislature secretariat. Writer MT vasudevan Nair will be honoured on the occasion. Minister for Forest and Wildlife AK Saseendran to distribute forest medals at the Vanasree auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Minister for SC/ST Welfare K.Radhakrishnan to launch Startup City Entrepreneurial orientation programme in Thiruvananthapuram to promote ventures by SC/ST youth. Petitions filed by a Kolkata-based company and others seeking a directive to the Kerala Transport Development Finance Corporation (KTDFC) to return their matured fixed deposits are likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today. College union elections in the University of Calicut to be held today. Kozhikode district level CBSE school arts festival begins at Kunnamangalam today. Malabar Devaswom Board employees to observe Kerala Piravi on Wednesday as a black day in protest against the State government’s failure to implement the High Court order on pay parity with other Devaswoms in Kerala. (

