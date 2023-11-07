November 07, 2023 10:44 am | Updated 10:44 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala Students Union calls for a State-wide class boycott to protest the police action against activists who marched to the official residence of Higher Education Minister R. Bindu in Thiruvananthapuram on Monday. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheesan will hold political parleys with the Indian Union Muslim League (IUML) State president Panakkad Shihab Thangal in Malappuram. The week-long Keraleeyam festival concludes in Thiruvananthapuram. Progressive techies, a group of civic-minded IT employees, will stage a night walk in Thrikkakara to protest the local municipality’s decision to shutter wayside eateries by 11 p.m. in an alleged bid to crackdown on the vibrant nightlife in the IT hub in Ernakulam.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.

ADVERTISEMENT