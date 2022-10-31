Top Kerala News developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Oct 31, Monday

Protestors led by the Latin Arch Diocese lay siege to the port and the sea at Vizhinjam on the one-hundredth day of protest against the Vizhinjam port project, near Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: S. Mahinsha

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today ADVERTISEMENT A contempt petition was filed against the State government by Adani Ports Pvt. Ltd for not complying with the court directive to provide police protection for carrying out construction at the Vizhinjam port project site is scheduled to come up before the Kerala High Court today. Actor Dileep and his friend Sarath are to be present before the District and Sessions Court, Ernakulam for the court to frame charges against them for the destruction of evidence in the actor rape case. The judge will read out the charges against the duo. The high-level team of the Union Health Ministry is likely to visit the sites in Alappuzha where avian influenza outbreak was reported. Read more news from Kerala here.

