January 02, 2023 09:02 am | Updated 09:02 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Jan 2, Monday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Kozhikode is all set to host the State school Arts Festival from Jan 3 to 7 after a two-year pandemic-induced hiatus. Minister for Education V. Sivankutty will review the arrangements for the festival and the gold cup will reach Kozhikode today. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan is expected to take a decision on the re-induction of Saji Cherian into the Cabinet. He is likely to seek a clarification from the Government on the legal status of the case against him. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will attend a review meeting on the proposed organ transplant institute in Kozhikode today. He will also participate in another meeting to discuss the master plan for the development of the Government Mental Health Centre at Kuthiravattom in the city. Health Minister Veena George is scheduled to open a mother and newborn care unit at the Government Medical College, Kozhikode today. MP Shashi Tharoor will inaugurate the Mannam Jayanthi celebrations at the headquarters of the Nair Service Society at Perunna in Kottayam today. Read more news from Kerala here.

