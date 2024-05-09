Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala Plus 2 results to be announced today evening. Electricity Minister K Krishnankutty to convene meeting of senior KSEB officials today to assess the progress on decisions taken last week to curb the soaring electricity consumption. Passengers scheduled to fly with Air India Express from Kannur airport faced another round of disappointment as the airline abruptly canceled several flights. The cancellations, affecting early morning routes to Sharjah and Abu Dhabi, come amidst protests by airline employees. As many as four flights originating from Kannur were grounded since yesterday, adding to the inconvenience of travelers. The Muslim Youth League is taking out a march to the office of the District Police Chief (Kozhikode Rural) in Vadakara today seeking action against those who created a message with communal overtones ahead of the Lok Sabha polls in the Vadakara segment. A Muslim Youth League worker, on whose name the message got circulated on the social media, is planning to approach the court.

