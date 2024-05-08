May 08, 2024 09:39 am | Updated 09:39 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala SSLC results to be announced today evening. Cancellation of Air India Express flights causes commotion at the international airports in Kochi and Kannur as irate passengers raise protest. The flights from Kerala to destinations in the Middle East were cancelled following a lightning strike by employees. Samastha Kerala Jem-iyyathul Ulama’s education wing is launching an online app today in Kozhikode to provide an e-learning platform for its religious education, Samastha president Syed Mohammad Jifri Muthukoya Thangal and IUML president Panakkad Syed Sadikali Shihab Thangal to attend the event. The Kannur Sessions Court is expected to pronounce its judgment in the murder case of 23-year-old Vishnupriya, who was fatally stabbed at her residence by a jilted lover.

