May 06, 2024 09:43 am | Updated 09:43 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Warning for sea surge and coastal flooding along Kerala coast. Orange alert issued. Judicial First class magistrate’s Court, Thiruvananthapuram to consider the plea of KSRTC driver Yedhu, seeking an order to the police to register a case against Mayor Arya Rajendran and Sachin Dev MLA following the road rage incident. The police had booked the people’s representatives in a case registered earlier. The Kerala State Electricity Board is likely to carry out an assessment of the power situation in Kerala today in the light of the rising summer heat and the dipping storage position in reservoirs. Farmers in Idukki and Palakkad districts have sustained the heaviest losses this summer due to the scorching heat, show preliminary data with the Agriculture Department. More than 25,000 farmers have been hit by losses across the state so far. The department has pegged the loss at ₹100 crore. Technical demonstration of underwater acoustic arrays at Keltron Controls in Aroor. Vice Admiral V Srinivas, Flag Officer Commanding-in-Chief of Southern Naval Command, to flag off consignment being delivered to the Navy. Kozhikode based Universal Karmic Foundation teams up with fishermen for a drive to reduce ocean pollution.

