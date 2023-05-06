Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- The CPI(M) state committee meets today against the backdrop of the allegations raised by the Opposition against the Government and the Chief Minister in the AI traffic camera deal.
- A low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal by tonight which is expected to trigger thunderstorms across the State for the next five days.
- `Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat in Koyilandy today.
Track more stories from Kerala here.
ADVERTISEMENT