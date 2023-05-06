May 06, 2023 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The CPI(M) state committee meets today against the backdrop of the allegations raised by the Opposition against the Government and the Chief Minister in the AI traffic camera deal. A low pressure is likely to form over Bay of Bengal by tonight which is expected to trigger thunderstorms across the State for the next five days. `Karuthalum Kaithangum’ adalat in Koyilandy today.

