Top Kerala news developments today

May 05, 2023 08:55 am | Updated 08:55 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

1. The Kerala High Court will consider the two petitions against the release and screening of the film The Kerala Story today.

2. The three-day seminar on public education organised by the A.K.G.Centre for Study and Research concludes in Kozhikode today.

3. BJP activists to take out a march to office of the Kozhikode-based Presadio Technologies which secured the subcontract from SRIT, the company tasked for executing the State government’s AI camera project which has come under a cloud after the Opposition raised allegations of irregularities in the deal.

ADVERTISEMENT

4. Caritoon, the five-day national cartoon festival organised by Kerala Cartoon Academy in collaboration with the State Lalitha Kala Akademi and Chavara Cultural Centre begins today in Kochi.

5. Woman found dead in forest at Thumboormuzhy, Thrissur. Police suspect she was strangled to death. Her friend was arrested in connection with the incident.

6. Youth stabs woman, slits own throat inside KSRTC bus at Malappuram. Both hospitalised. Police yet to ascertain motive behind the crime.

7. The annual Mango Festival organised by the Calicut Agri-Horticultural Society begins in Kozhikode today.

Track more stories from Kerala here.

ADVERTISEMENT