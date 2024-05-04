May 04, 2024 10:06 am | Updated 10:06 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Annual convocation of Sree Chitra Tirunal Institute for Medical Sciences and Technology, Thiruvananthapuram today. Dr. Abhay Karandikar, Secretary, Department of Science and Technology will be the chief guest and Dr. V.K. Saraswat, member NITI Ayog and president, SCTIMST will preside over the function and confer the degrees. Kerala State Electricity Board to issue order on power regulations today. The sector- level curbs will be staggered from 7 p.m. to 1 a.m. in areas where peak time demand is high. Swell waves triggered by disturbances in the southern Indian ocean are expected to hit the south Indian coast today morning, causing coastal flooding. Coastal areas in the State on high alert.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.