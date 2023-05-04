May 04, 2023 09:15 am | Updated 09:15 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the distribution of deep-sea fishing boats at the Neendakara port wharf in Kollam today evening. Chief Minister to inaugurate 20073 new houses built under the LIFE housing scheme and announce the next phase of the project at a function to be held at Kollam today evening. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will open a cultural complex in the name of Sri Narayana Guru at Kollam today. Inauguration of a two-day workshop on full-depth reclamation technology, organised by the National Transportation Planning and Research Centre (NATPAC) and the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board (KIIFB) in Kochi today. This low carbon footprint method will lessen the need for quarrying for among others, resurfacing roads. Second day of seminar on public education in Kozhikode ahead of the International Congress on Kerala Studies organised by A.K.G.Centre for Study and Research in Thiruvananthapuram next year. The technical bids of three firms that have come forward for setting up a windrow compost plant in Kochi will be opened today. Three firms have submitted the bids for the plant. Four persons were arrested with 156 grams of MDMA during a vehicle checking drive by the Sulthan Bathery police at Muthanga on the Kerala-Karnataka border.

