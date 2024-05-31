Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate state Yoga Olympiad at the G.V. Raja Sports school in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The Kerala High Court will pronounce its order on the bail petitions of the students accused in the death of Sidharthan, a student of the Veterinary College, Wayanad.
- The High Court is likely to consider a petition by Muslim Youth League leader P.K. Kasim seeking a thorough investigation to identify the source of the disparaging comment against K.K. Shailaja, the LDF candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency during the election campaign.
- Kudumbasree district Kalolsavam begins in Kozhikode today.
