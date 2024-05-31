Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty to inaugurate state Yoga Olympiad at the G.V. Raja Sports school in Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala High Court will pronounce its order on the bail petitions of the students accused in the death of Sidharthan, a student of the Veterinary College, Wayanad. The High Court is likely to consider a petition by Muslim Youth League leader P.K. Kasim seeking a thorough investigation to identify the source of the disparaging comment against K.K. Shailaja, the LDF candidate in the Vadakara Lok Sabha constituency during the election campaign. Kudumbasree district Kalolsavam begins in Kozhikode today.

