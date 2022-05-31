Top Kerala news developments today
Polling gathers pace in Thrikkakar
Voting gathers pace in the closely- fought Thrikkakara Assembly bye-poll, with opposing candidates expressing confidence that they would prevail at the hustings. Campaign managers are busy making a last-minute pitch to persuade their supporters to cast their votes without fail.
CB to file report in 2017 actor abduction and rape case
The Crime Branch will appraise the special court trying the 2017 actor abduction and rape case about the progress of its further investigation into the second set of allegations against actor Dileep. The charges against him included tampering with evidence, swaying prosecution witnesses and conspiring to harm officers who arraigned him as accused in the high-profile offence.
Vijay Babu’s anticipatory bail plea comes up before HC
High Court will hear actor-producer Vijay Babu’s plea seeking anticipatory bail in a rape case registered against him by the police on a complaint filed by a fellow actor and recent film-set colleague. The police believe Mr. Babu is absconding and have moved to impound his passport. They have sought his custody for questioning. Meanwhile, speculation is rife in the media that Mr. Babu might surrender before the investigating officer in Kochi without delay.
CM to attend function with Central scheme beneficiaries
Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a Local Self Government Department function wherein Prime Minister Narendra Modi will interact remotely with beneficiaries of Centrally sponsored schemes
