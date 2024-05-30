Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Southwest monsoon is likely to set in over Kerala today. IMD has issued yellow alert for 11 districts, warning of isolated heavy rains. Indian Union Muslim League MLAs to meet Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today to seek a solution to the shortage of Plus 1 seats in the Malabar region. The Kozhikode district committee of the United Democratic Front will stage a sit-in protest in Vadakara today seeking action against those who indulged in a communal campaign in the run-up to the Lok Sabha polls in Vadakara constituency. A day long exhibition and discussion on cooling systems in Kochi organised by Energy Management Centre, Kerala. Minister for Ports, Museum and Archives, Ramachandran Kadannappalli to receive the diaries chronicling historical events held in Kerala penned by M. Rajaraja Varma, former Commissioner of Travancore Devaswom in Kochi today. His family members had handed over the collection to writer N.S. Madhavan. Congress members in Mavoor grama panchayat in Kozhikode are planning to issue notice for a no-confidence motion against their own elected president today after she turned down the DCC directive to resign from the post.

