Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- The Kerala High Court is likely to issue an interim order today on a batch of petitions filed by driving schools and their association challenging the Transport Commissioner ‘s circular prescribing new guidelines for driving schools and tests.
- Special Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram to deliver verdict on a petition filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a probe into the allegedly illegal financial transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T.Veena and the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd.
- Electricity Minister K.Krishnankutty to receive a report prepared by the Kerala State Electricity Board listing solutions to the power crisis faced by the State.
- A Tamil Nadu native was arrested on the charge of murdering another migrant worker from Assam and dumping the body in the pit of a concrete mixing unit at Vakathanam in Kottayam. Police said Pandi Durai had confessed to the murder.
