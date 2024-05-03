May 03, 2024 11:19 am | Updated 11:19 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Kerala High Court is likely to issue an interim order today on a batch of petitions filed by driving schools and their association challenging the Transport Commissioner ‘s circular prescribing new guidelines for driving schools and tests. Special Vigilance Court, Thiruvananthapuram to deliver verdict on a petition filed by Congress legislator Mathew Kuzhalnadan seeking a probe into the allegedly illegal financial transactions between Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s daughter T.Veena and the Cochin Minerals and Rutile Ltd. Electricity Minister K.Krishnankutty to receive a report prepared by the Kerala State Electricity Board listing solutions to the power crisis faced by the State. A Tamil Nadu native was arrested on the charge of murdering another migrant worker from Assam and dumping the body in the pit of a concrete mixing unit at Vakathanam in Kottayam. Police said Pandi Durai had confessed to the murder.

Read more news from Kerala here.

