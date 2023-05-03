Top Kerala news developments today

May 03, 2023 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 3, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Higher Education Minister R Bindu will inaugurate the Kerala Institutional Ranking Framework (KIRF) to assess the level of higher education institutions in the state at a function today. The Kerala State Higher education Council will be the implementing agency of the annual ranking exercise. A case relating to the capture and translocation of Arikompan, the rogue elephant of Chinnakkanal that has already been translocated to the Periyar Tiger reserve, will come up before the Kerala High Court today. Economist Prabhat Patnaik to open seminar on public education in Kozhikode today, ahead of the International Congress on Kerala Studies to be held next year. A meeting of the Kozhikode Corporation council today will discuss the civi body's action plan for waste management.

