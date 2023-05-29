May 29, 2023 09:17 am | Updated 09:17 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Kerala High Court will likely consider the petition challenging the Kerala Lok Ayukta’s decision to refer a nepotism case against Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to a larger bench to examine its maintainability at the penultimate stage of passing orders in the case.. Union Minister of State for External Affairs, V. Muraleedharan, will meet the press in Thiruvananthapuram. The food and Civil Supplies Minister will address a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) State president K. Surendran will hold a press conference in Thiruvananthapuram. B.R. Ambedkar’s grandson to inaugurate the Amachadi Thevan memorial being restored by KPCC at Amachadi island today. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee president K. Sudhakaran will speak after inaugurating the memorial of Amachadi Thevan, an unsung and largely forgotten social activist at the forefront of the temple entry agitation in Kerala. Leader of Opposition V. D. Satheeshan will also address the gathering at Thripunithara.

