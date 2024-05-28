Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Passing out parade of 461 police personnel who have completed training for deployment with the Special Armed police and Kerala Armed Police battalion. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan takes the salute at the SAP ground, Peroorkada in Thiruvananthapuram today. Education conclave organised by the State Council for Educational Research and Training (SCERT) at Mascot Hotel, Thiruvananthapuram today. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition of the survivor in the actor rape case for a police investigation into the illegal access of memory card in which the alleged incident of rape was recorded. Rains intensify in the State, ahead of the onset of the southwest monsoon. IMD may declare the onset of monsoon tomorrow if the rain continues for one more day, along with satisfying the other prescribed criteria. Former Union Minister P. Chidambaram to deliver a lecture in memory of MP Veerendra Kumar in Kozhikode today at a function organised by the RJD. Historian Ramachandra Guha is also scheduled to give a lecture at a separate event organised by the Mathrubhumi group. A 56 year old woman who was hospitalised with symptoms of food poisoning passed away today morning at the Thrissur Government medical college hospital. She was one of the 187 persons who developed food poisoning symptoms after consuming food from the same hotel in Thrissur. Exhibition of water colour paintings based on a work of writer G. R. Indugopan in Kozhikode today.

Read more news from Kerala here.

