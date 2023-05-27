May 27, 2023 09:54 am | Updated 09:54 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Indian Meteorological Department predicts widespread rains in the State on Saturday ahead of the advent of the southwest monsoon in early June. The Deputy Chief Minister of Bihar and leader of the Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) will preside over the merger of the RJD with Loktantrik Janata Dal (LJD) in Kozhikode. He will later address a public meeting. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to address the valedictory function of the Kerala Police Officer’s Association in Kochi. The Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union (KMCSU) will merge with the Kerala NGO Union, both left leading organisations, at a function in Thiruvananthapuram.

