Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

The Varappuzha archdiocese will hold a one day survey to estimate the loss suffered by inalnd fishermen due to the mass death of fish in the Periyar river. The fishermen allege that an action report to revive the Vembanad lake is yet to see the light of the day and any action by the government after more than two years. Food minister G.R. Anil to inaugurate conference of Kerala Ayurveda Medical Association at Samudra Hotel, Kovalam, Thiruvananthapuram today. Minister of State for external Affairs V. Muraleedharan to distribute share certificates of the Kudumbamithra Farmers Producers Company at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Malayalam calligraphy contest organised by Nityaharitha Cultural and Charitable Society at Vinayaka Hall, Padma cafe, Thiruvananthapuram today.

