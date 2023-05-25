May 25, 2023 09:56 am | Updated 09:56 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results at 3 p.m. The government will publish the results online at 4 p.m. Students can log on to www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in and www.results.kite.jkerala.gov.in Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make Total e-Governance Kerala” declaration at a function at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union at a function at Kerala Government University College in Thiruvananthapuram. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Newspaper Employees Federation State meeting at BTR Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram. High Court Justice Mohammed Mushtaq will inaugurate a non-profit and non-governmental initiative to support crime victims at the Kerala High Court auditorium in Kochi.

