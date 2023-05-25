Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:
- General Education Minister V. Sivankutty will announce the Higher Secondary and Vocational Higher Secondary results at 3 p.m. The government will publish the results online at 4 p.m. Students can log on to www.keralaresults.nic.in, www.prd.kerala.gov.in, www.result.kerala.gov.in, examresults.kerala.gov.in and www.results.kite.jkerala.gov.in
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to make Total e-Governance Kerala” declaration at a function at Nishagandhi open-air auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Municipal and Corporation Staff Union at a function at Kerala Government University College in Thiruvananthapuram.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate Kerala Newspaper Employees Federation State meeting at BTR Bhavan in Thiruvananthapuram.
- High Court Justice Mohammed Mushtaq will inaugurate a non-profit and non-governmental initiative to support crime victims at the Kerala High Court auditorium in Kochi.
