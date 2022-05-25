Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on May 25, Wednesday

President Ram Nath Kovind will inaugurate the National Women Legislator’s Conference hosted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly, in Thiruvananthapuram on May 25, 2022. File photo | Photo Credit: PTI

President Kovind in Thiruvananthapuram

President Ram Nath Kovind, arrives in Thiruvananthapuram to inaugurate the National Women Legislator's Conference hosted by the Kerala Legislative Assembly. Women MPs, MLAs, Speakers, Ministers and Deputy Speakers from across the country will participate in the mega event. The conference is on Thursday. Traffic restrictions will kick in from Wednesday evening in the capital.

CM to chair Cabinet meeting

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will chair a cabinet meeting ahead of the reopening of schools. The cabinet will also review the rain havoc and assess crop loss. It will also vet the health department's plan to vaccinate children above 11 years against COVID-19 before starting the new academic year.

Hate speech case

A magistrate court in Thiruvananthapuram will hear the State's plea to revoke the anticipatory bail granted to Kerala Janapaksham (Secular) leader P. C. George, ex-MLA, in a hate speech case registered at the Fort police station here.

High Court to hear 2017 rape survivor's plea

A single bench of the Kerala High Court will hear a plea submitted by the survivor in the 2017 actor abduction and rape case, spotlighting what she perceives as attempts to sabotage the further investigation into the high-profile crime.

Vijay Babu's anticipatory bail plea in HC

The High Court will consider the anticipatory bail plea moved by actor-producer Vijay Babu, accused of rape by a colleague and co-actor. The police have moved to cancel Mr. Babu's passport for non-appearance before the investigating officer. Mr. Babu's lawyers have indicated that the producer might surrender soon.

Contraband gold siezed

The police seized nearly 3 kg of contraband gold from a passenger who alighted at the Calicut airport from Bahrain.