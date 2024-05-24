Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The State cabinet meeting today is likely to decide the schedule for the next Assembly session and the Ordinance for ward delimitation that was returned by the Governor citing violation of the Model Code of Conduct.

Very heavy rainfall warning issued for Kerala today under the influence of the low pressure area in the Arabian sea. Red alert for Ernakulam and Thrissur districts and orange alert for three districts in central Kerala. High ranges put on alert and fishermen cautioned against venturing out to sea.

The Kerala High Court is likely to hear a petition seeking a directive to the State government to take steps to make appointment to the post of judicial member at the Kerala State Real Estate Appellate Tribunal falling vacant on May 27.

Fisheries department to submit report to the Government today on the compensation for fish farmers caused by the mass fish death in the Periyar river.

Action committee hands over blood money ( ₹34.35 crore ) raised through crowdfunding to MEA to secure release of Abdul Rahim from Saudi jail.

Workshop organised by the Kerala Union of Working Journalists in Thiruvananthapuram on the four year UG programme being introduced in the universities in the state this academic year.

