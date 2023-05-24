Top Kerala News developments today

May 24, 2023 09:18 am | Updated 09:18 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 24, Wednesday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a three-day international labour conclave organised by the Labour department in association with the State Planning Board in Thiruvananthapuram. Labour ministers of Telangana, Bihar and Puducherry and ILO India Head Satoshi Sasaki are among those participating in various sessions. Tourism Minister P.A. Mohamed Riyas will launch the Tourism Clubs website of Kerala Tourism in Thiruvananthapuram today. Five people including a woman, her three children and partner were found dead in a house at Vachal, Cherupuzha in Kannur. Stage events of Calicut University B Zone arts festival begin today.

