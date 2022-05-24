Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on Tuesday, May 24, 2022.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today. Court to to sentence transport inspector found guilty of wife's suicide due to dowry harassment.

A district court in Kollam will sentence former transport department inspector, Kiran, found guilty of dowry harassment and domestic violence that resulted in the suicide of his wife, Vismaya. The case had caused public outrage and spotlighted the perpetuation of the long outlawed practice of paying dowry.

A trial court in Ernakulam will hear the State's plea to drop prosecution proceedings against actor Mohanlal in an Illegal possession of elephant tusks and ivory artefact case. The hearing will allow two public interest litigants to oppose the government's move. The Kerala High Court had held the citizens possessed an inalienable right to intervene in the case. It had earlier set aside the trial court's order that the litigants lacked legal standing to implead in the case. The alleged forest offence had dogged Mr. Mohan Lal since 2011.

A son allegedly stabbed his mother to death in Kozhikode. The police said he was under psychiatric treatment. Investigation to continue today.

The State police and navy divers trawl the Chaliyar river to recover the mortal remains of an ethnic healer who was killed, dismembered and disposed of in the waterway. The police suspect that a bid by a local businessman to extract the secrets of a tribal cure from the victim had resulted in the murder.



