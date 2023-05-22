May 22, 2023 08:56 am | Updated 08:56 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar will inaugurate the silver jubilee celebrations of the Kerala Legislative complex today. Governor Arif Mohammed Khan, Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan, Speaker A.N. Shamseer, Minister for Devaswoms and Parliamentary Affairs K. Radhakrishnan and Leader of Opposition V.D. Satheesan will be present at the function. Union Minister for Women and Child Development Smriti Irani will inaugurate a State women labour convention organised by BMS in Thiruvananthapuram today. Union Minister of State for External Affairs V. Muraleedharan will also participate. The Thrikkakara municipality in Ernakulam will hold an all-party meeting today to discuss the issue of disposal of biodegradable waste. It will not obstruct lorries of Kochi corporation carrying waste to Brahmapuram. But it is expected to shortlist a private agency to clear the waste temporarily. M.K Raghavan, MP, will inaugurate K.K. Harshina’s resumed agitation outside the Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital today, protesting an alleged botched surgery. The Calicut University Syndicate is convening a meeting today amid allegations that the University Students Union charged unauthorised fees from college students in Malappuram district for the organisation of a zonal youth festival. Offstage events of the Calicut University B-Zone arts festival begin today.

