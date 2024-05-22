Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a petition filed by V.D. Satheesan, Leader of Opposition seeking a CBI inquiry into the implementation of KFON project including the selection of tenderers and monitoring agency.

The High Court is likely to take up for hearing a petition by former Finance Minister Thomas Issac challenging the summons issued by the Enforcement Directorate in connection with a case relating to FEMA violations in the floating of masala bonds by the Kerala Infrastructure Investment Fund Board. The court has restrained ED from summoning Dr. Issac who is a candidate in the Pathanamthitta constituency, during the Lok Sabha elections period.

Kozhikode city police initiate steps to issue a red corner notice on the suspect in the Pantheerankavu domestic violence case who fled to Germany. Last week Interpol issued a blue corner notice to locate him.

The first batch of Haj pilgrims from Kerala reaches Makkah. The first all-women Haj flight to take off from Calicut International Airport, Karipur today.

Civic reception to be accorded to popular science activist K Sreedharan, also a former president of the Kerala Sasthra Sahitya Parishad, in Kozhikode on May 23 to mark his 82nd birthday, former Minister C. Raveendranath to attend the event.

