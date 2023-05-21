Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Weathermen predict a robust monsoon onset over Kerala in early June, given the high atmospheric temperature prevailing over the Indian subcontinent.
- More than 100 tribal youth from Malappuram will pass out as trained disaster management volunteers at the Malabar Special Police campus in Malappuram.
- Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will speak at Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary observation in Kozhikode.
- Indian Association of Lawyers State meet to conclude in Kozhikode.
Track latest news from Kerala here
ADVERTISEMENT