May 21, 2023 09:27 am | Updated 09:27 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Weathermen predict a robust monsoon onset over Kerala in early June, given the high atmospheric temperature prevailing over the Indian subcontinent. More than 100 tribal youth from Malappuram will pass out as trained disaster management volunteers at the Malabar Special Police campus in Malappuram. Kerala Pradesh Congress Committee (KPCC) president K. Sudhakaran will speak at Rajiv Gandhi’s death anniversary observation in Kozhikode. Indian Association of Lawyers State meet to conclude in Kozhikode.

Track latest news from Kerala here