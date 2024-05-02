May 02, 2024 09:00 am | Updated 09:00 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Amid the boycott call raised by the driving school owners associations, the State wil switch to the revised driving test format from today. The driving schools have been opposing the new reforms introduced by the motor vehicle department. The Kerala High Court is likely to consider a clutch of petitions filed by driving schools and their association challenging the Transport Commissioner ‘s circular prescribing new guidelines for driving schools and tests. A high-level meeting chaired by Electricity Minister K. Krishnankutty will discuss the power situation in the state, amid public concern over the possibility of load shedding during peak hours to manage the yawning demand- supply gap. Dairy farmers demand heat index- based insurance as day time temperature soars to a record high in most parts of the state. Milk production and fodder availability drop drastically. The Aluva police arrest four goons on charge of unleashing violence on May 1 late night.

Read more news from Kerala here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.