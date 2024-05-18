Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu Balamurugan escaped custody from Viyyur in Thrissur yesterday night while he was being transported from court to the Viyyur central jail by a TN police team. He is accused in 53 theft cases in Kerala and TN. He has also been booked for murder and has a history of escaping from custody. Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal to inaugurate workshop for higher secondary students organised by Bharatiya Vichara Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram today. ISRO chairman S.Somanath to deliver lecture. Minister for Museum and Zoos Ramachandran Kadannapally to inaugurate function in Thiruvananthapuram to mark International Museum Day.

For more Kerala news, click here.

