Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today
- Notorious criminal from Tamil Nadu Balamurugan escaped custody from Viyyur in Thrissur yesterday night while he was being transported from court to the Viyyur central jail by a TN police team. He is accused in 53 theft cases in Kerala and TN. He has also been booked for murder and has a history of escaping from custody.
- Kerala University Vice Chancellor Mohan Kunnummal to inaugurate workshop for higher secondary students organised by Bharatiya Vichara Kendram in Thiruvananthapuram today. ISRO chairman S.Somanath to deliver lecture.
- Minister for Museum and Zoos Ramachandran Kadannapally to inaugurate function in Thiruvananthapuram to mark International Museum Day.
