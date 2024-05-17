ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

Published - May 17, 2024 09:19 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 17, Friday

The Hindu Bureau

Youth Congress workers during a protest against the LDG government in Thiruvananthapuram. | Photo Credit: K. Ragesh

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

* Youth Congress to stage protest before the Chief Minister’s official residence today to protest the alleged failure of the government to keep criminal gangs in check and protect citizens.

* Abduction and sexual abuse of a 10 year old child in Kasaragod: Police take one suspect into custody.

* Statement of survivor in domestic violence case in Pantheerankavu, Kozhikode to be recorded before Magistrate under Section 164 of the Code of Criminal Procedure.

* Kerala Union of Working journalists is organising a workshop on ‘The impact of heat wave conditions on the state’ in Thiruvananthapuram today

