ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

Published - May 14, 2024 09:31 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 14, Tuesday

The Hindu Bureau

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

ADVERTISEMENT

* The Kerala High Court is likely to take up for hearing the bail petitions filed by nine students arrested in connection with the death of Sidharthan J S, a student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode inWayanad.

*A 57- year- old woman was charred to death when an ambulance in which she was being transported to hospital caught fire after crashing into an electric post in Kozhikode today morning. Six other occupants of the vehicle who had a narrow escape have been hospitalised.

* Food Minister GR Anil to inaugurate a memorial meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today to remember and pay tribute to film directors Harikumar and Sangeeth Sivan and actor Kanakalatha who passed away recently.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

For more Kerala news, click here.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Kerala

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US