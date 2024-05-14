Top Kerala news developments today

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

* The Kerala High Court is likely to take up for hearing the bail petitions filed by nine students arrested in connection with the death of Sidharthan J S, a student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences at Pookode inWayanad.

*A 57- year- old woman was charred to death when an ambulance in which she was being transported to hospital caught fire after crashing into an electric post in Kozhikode today morning. Six other occupants of the vehicle who had a narrow escape have been hospitalised.

* Food Minister GR Anil to inaugurate a memorial meeting in Thiruvananthapuram today to remember and pay tribute to film directors Harikumar and Sangeeth Sivan and actor Kanakalatha who passed away recently.

