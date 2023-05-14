Top Kerala News developments today

May 14, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on May 14, Sunday

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a chain of K-Stores set up as part of the public distribution system in the state. Equipped with technological tools, the ‘K Store’ network will offer services like bank transactions up to ₹10,000, utility payments for water and electricity, small LPG cylinders of 5 kg and Sabari and Milma products. As many as 108 ration shops have been transformed into K-Stores in the first phase of the project. Two-day IT job fair, ‘Reboot-23’, draws to a close giving placements to over 1,500 job seekers from various parts of northern Kerala districts. Departmental stalls offer a wide range of information and knowledge at the Ente Keralam expo in Kozhikode. Theerasadassu to begin in Kozhikode district today. The adalat for residents in the coastal belt will be held at Beypore first. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.