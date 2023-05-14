Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a chain of K-Stores set up as part of the public distribution system in the state. Equipped with technological tools, the ‘K Store’ network will offer services like bank transactions up to ₹10,000, utility payments for water and electricity, small LPG cylinders of 5 kg and Sabari and Milma products. As many as 108 ration shops have been transformed into K-Stores in the first phase of the project.
- Two-day IT job fair, ‘Reboot-23’, draws to a close giving placements to over 1,500 job seekers from various parts of northern Kerala districts.
- Departmental stalls offer a wide range of information and knowledge at the Ente Keralam expo in Kozhikode.
- Theerasadassu to begin in Kozhikode district today. The adalat for residents in the coastal belt will be held at Beypore first.
