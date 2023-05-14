May 14, 2023 09:08 am | Updated 09:08 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate a chain of K-Stores set up as part of the public distribution system in the state. Equipped with technological tools, the ‘K Store’ network will offer services like bank transactions up to ₹10,000, utility payments for water and electricity, small LPG cylinders of 5 kg and Sabari and Milma products. As many as 108 ration shops have been transformed into K-Stores in the first phase of the project. Two-day IT job fair, ‘Reboot-23’, draws to a close giving placements to over 1,500 job seekers from various parts of northern Kerala districts. Departmental stalls offer a wide range of information and knowledge at the Ente Keralam expo in Kozhikode. Theerasadassu to begin in Kozhikode district today. The adalat for residents in the coastal belt will be held at Beypore first.

