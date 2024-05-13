Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Two fishermen were killed after their boat collided with a cargo vessel off the Ponnani coast in the wee hours of Monday. The bodies were recovered during a search by coastal police and fishermen. Four others in the fishing vessel were rescued. The joint action council of driving schools in Kerala will take out a march to the Secretariat in Thiruvananthapuram and stage a dharna today demanding a roll back of the newly- introduced reforms in the driving test. The Thenhipalam police in Malappuram have registered a case against three persons in connection with the hurling of an explosive substance at the house of RMP leader KS Hariharan on Sunday night. He has blamed the CPI(M) for the incident. The Vadakara police have registered a case against Mr.Hariharan for his misogynist remarks as well. A 76-year-old differently able man was hacked to death by his nephew at Pullari, Udayagiri in Kannur. A preliminary inquiry revealed that a family feud led to the crime.