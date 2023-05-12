Top Kerala News developments today

May 12, 2023 09:04 am | Updated 09:04 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Friday May 12, 2023.

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today A suo motu case initiated in the wake of the Tanur boat tragedy will come up before the Kerala High Court today. Booker Prize winner Gitanjali Shree to speak at the Yuvadhara Youth Litereature Festival in Fort Kochi. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate the three-day fest in the evening. Martin Raiser, World Bank’s Vice President for the South Asia Region, to hold discussions with Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan today. A migrant couple from MP allegedly killed their new born child at Kambammettu in Idukki district today. Police said they had strangled the child to death. Read more news from Kerala here. ADVERTISEMENT Related Topics Kerala

