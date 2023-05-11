May 11, 2023 09:06 am | Updated 09:06 am IST

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today

The case relating to the killing of Vandana Das, house surgeon at the Kottarakkara taluk hospital, will come up before the Kerala High Court today. The State Police Chief will appear before the court and file a report on the incident,as directed by the Division bench. Doctors’ strike to continue today. IMA to stage protest march in all districts. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan has called the protesting doctors for a discussion. The body of Dr.Vandana will be cremated today at Kottayam. Hundreds pay homage. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will inaugurate the distribution of drones to the police force for surveillance in districts. At a function in Thiruvananthapuram, he will also inaugurate the drone forensic software developed by the Kerala Police Drone Forensic Lab and Research centre. As many as 20 Malayalee students who evacuated from strife-torn Manipur will reach home today. They were taken to Chennai from Imphal on Wednesday night by a flight and they will be sent home today by road. Within this the total number students evacuated from Manipur rose to 47. Kerala Assembly’s legislature panel on environment to hold its sitting in Kozhikode today. C complaints related to the chicken waste disposal plant near Thamarassery and Thusharagiri waterfalls tourism project are expected to be taken up. Kozhikode DCC president K Praveen Kumar to open a meeting to launch an agitation seeking fair compensation for KK Harshina, a native of Adivaram in Kozhikode who claimed that a surgical instrument was left behind in her stomach after a C section surgery at the Government Medical College Hospital Kozhikode in 2017.

Read more news from Kerala here.