ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

March 09, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on Thursday, March 9, 2023

The Hindu Bureau

The Kerala High Court will hear petitions challenging the KSRTC’s decision to pay salary to its employees in instalments on March 9, 2023. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Here are the important news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Petitions challenging the KSRTC’s decision to pay salary to its employees in instalments to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. LDF leadership meeting to be held today. The meeting will review the status of various government projects and chalk out the programmes for the second anniversary of the LDF government. It is also likely to discuss the probe by Central agencies into various hig profile cases against LDF leaders.

3. SSLC exams begin today in Kerala. More than 4,00,000 students will appear for the exams at various centres across the State.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

4. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby to open solidarity meeting for Palestinian people in Kozhikode today. Human rights activists from Palestine are expected to attend the event.

5. N.S.K. Umesh to assume charge as new Enrakulam District Collector today.

ADVERTISEMENT

Related Topics

Kerala

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US