March 09, 2023 09:26 am | Updated 09:26 am IST

Here are the important news developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Petitions challenging the KSRTC’s decision to pay salary to its employees in instalments to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. LDF leadership meeting to be held today. The meeting will review the status of various government projects and chalk out the programmes for the second anniversary of the LDF government. It is also likely to discuss the probe by Central agencies into various hig profile cases against LDF leaders.

3. SSLC exams begin today in Kerala. More than 4,00,000 students will appear for the exams at various centres across the State.

4. CPI(M) Polit Bureau member M.A. Baby to open solidarity meeting for Palestinian people in Kozhikode today. Human rights activists from Palestine are expected to attend the event.

5. N.S.K. Umesh to assume charge as new Enrakulam District Collector today.