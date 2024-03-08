Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- List of Congress candidates in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections to be announced today.
- Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to present the Rajanaka award instituted by the Abhinava Gupta Institute of Advanced Studies in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Farmer representatives to have a face to face programme at Palakkad with ministers G.R. Anil, K. Krishankutty and M. B. Rajesh on paddy procurement for the upcoming season.
- A fashion designer in Kozhikode attempts to make the largest handloom skirt on International Women’s Day aiming the Guinnes World Record.
