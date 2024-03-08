March 08, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

List of Congress candidates in Kerala for the Lok Sabha elections to be announced today. Vice President Jagdeep Dhankar to present the Rajanaka award instituted by the Abhinava Gupta Institute of Advanced Studies in Thiruvananthapuram today. Farmer representatives to have a face to face programme at Palakkad with ministers G.R. Anil, K. Krishankutty and M. B. Rajesh on paddy procurement for the upcoming season. A fashion designer in Kozhikode attempts to make the largest handloom skirt on International Women’s Day aiming the Guinnes World Record.

