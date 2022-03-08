Top Kerala news developments today

Key news developments in Kerala on March 8, Tuesday

Key news developments in Kerala on March 8, Tuesday

Five dead in fire

The State Police, Fire and Rescue Department and Electrical Inspectorate have launched separate investigations into the death of five family members, including an infant child, in a fire at their home in Cheriyannoor in Varkala police station limits early on Tuesday. The police have not ruled out the possibility of arson.

CM to inaugurate Women’s Day celebration

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan is likely to announce a slew of measures to empower women and ensure gender equality in varied sectors at the State- level celebration of International Women’s Day. He will also honour women achievers at the Nishagandhi Auditorium in the capital in the evening.

New houses for fisherfolk

Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will handover the keys of houses constructed for 250 fisherfolk families under a project to relocate them from coastal areas prone to seawater surges and coastal erosion.

International Women’s Day

Higher Education Minister R.Bindu will inaugurate the International Women’s Day function organised by the Culture Department at the Tagore theatre in the capital.

Women’s Travel Week begins

Nava Kerala Mission coordinator T N Seema will flag off the first trip of the Women’s Travel Week organised by the KSRTC budget tour division. The International Women’s Day- linked event will be held at the Central University campus in Thiruvananthapuram later in the day.