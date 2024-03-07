Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:
- Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate government-owned OTT platform C-Space at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- Industries minister P. Rajeeve to announce State’s new investment plans in the maritime sector after a meeting with senior officials in Kochi today.
- Minister for Woman and Child Development Veena George to inaugurate a function to be held at the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram to mark International Women’s Day.
- Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will receive the salute at the passing out parade of women officers of the Fire and Rescue Services in Thiruvananthapuram today.
- The police inquest and post-mortem examination of farmer P.D. Abraham of Kakkayam, Kozhikode, who was killed in a wild gaur attack two days ago, expected be held today. On Tuesday, his family had objected to inquest proceedings, seeking compensation of ₹50 lakh, jobs for family members, shooting the gaur and fencing to prevent wild animal attacks.
- High Court judges Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas and Justice P. Gopinath will visit the Brahmapuram waste management plant in Kochi.
Track latest news from Kerala here
ADVERTISEMENT