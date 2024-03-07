March 07, 2024 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today:

Chief minister Pinarayi Vijayan to inaugurate government-owned OTT platform C-Space at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today. Industries minister P. Rajeeve to announce State’s new investment plans in the maritime sector after a meeting with senior officials in Kochi today. Minister for Woman and Child Development Veena George to inaugurate a function to be held at the Nisagandhi auditorium in Thiruvananthapuram to mark International Women’s Day. Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan will receive the salute at the passing out parade of women officers of the Fire and Rescue Services in Thiruvananthapuram today. The police inquest and post-mortem examination of farmer P.D. Abraham of Kakkayam, Kozhikode, who was killed in a wild gaur attack two days ago, expected be held today. On Tuesday, his family had objected to inquest proceedings, seeking compensation of ₹50 lakh, jobs for family members, shooting the gaur and fencing to prevent wild animal attacks. High Court judges Justice Bechu Kurien Thomas and Justice P. Gopinath will visit the Brahmapuram waste management plant in Kochi.

Track latest news from Kerala here