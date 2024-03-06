March 06, 2024 09:13 am | Updated 09:13 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar to inaugurate SemiconIndia 2024: Catalysing India’s Semiconductor Ecosystem at the Vikram Sarabhai Space Centre today.

Minister of State for IT and Electronics Rajeev Chandrasekhar will inaugurate a function in Thiruvananthapuram today to launch two incubation centres set up by the Software Technology Parks of India (STPI) at Technopark, Thiruvananthapuram and Kinfra hitech park, Kochi.

Prime Minister Narendra Modi to virtually inaugurate the terminal station of Kochi Metro at Thripunithura, marking the end of the first phase of the project covering the distance from Aluva to Thripunithura.

Governor Arif Mohammed Khan to present Kerala Jyothi, Kerala Prabha and Kerala Sree awards at a function to be held at the Raj Bhavan today evening.

LDF, UDF and BJP are observing a hartal in Koorachundu grama panchayat in Kozhikode district today following the death of a farmer in an attack by a wild gaur at Kakkayam yesterday afternoon. The body of the victim kept at morgue of Kozhikode Government Medical College Hospital will be released after postmortem. Local political leaders urge the district Collector to order the gaur to be shot dead.

A petition seeking to remove encroachments and stop illegal constructions in Munnar and other areas in Idukki district to come up for hearing before the Kerala High Court today.

Tourism Minister Mohamed Riyas will hand over the license agreement for the Bekal Tourism Village Project to Morex Group of Companies at a function in Thiruvananthapuram today.

Ernakulam District Committee of the Kerala Students’ Union to stage a march to Kanayannoor taluk office demanding a CBI inquiry into the death of J. Sidharth, second-year student of College of Veterinary and Animal Sciences, Pookode.

