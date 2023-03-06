ADVERTISEMENT

Top Kerala news developments today

March 06, 2023 09:24 am | Updated 09:24 am IST

Key news developments in Kerala on March 6, Monday

Kerala Bureau

The Kerala High Court building. File | Photo Credit: H. Vibhu

Here are the important developments from Kerala to watch out for today:

1. Petition challenging the KSRTC decision to introduce single duty pattern for drivers and conductors likely to come up before the Kerala High Court today.

2. Transport Minister Antony Raju will hold a meeting with KSRTC employees’ union affiliated to CITU in connection with disbursing salary of employees in instalments. The Corporation had earlier decided to disburse salary of staff in two instalments following delay in granting aid to the Corporation by the government.

3. Koodathayi serial murder case: Examination of witnesses in the Roy murder case begins today at the Kozhikode Additional Sessions court.

5. Outpatient services in government and private hospitals in Kozhikode will be disrupted today as doctors’ organisations have called for a boycott in protest against the attack on a senior cardiologist on Saturday, IMA to take out March to the city police commissioner’s office in the morning.

6. Kerala State Women’s Commission and Kerala Police Association jointly organise a seminar on ‘gender justice and Constitution’ in Kozhikode today. Commission chairperson P. Sathidevi to inaugurate seminar.

