March 04, 2024 09:11 am | Updated 09:11 am IST

Here are the important developments in Kerala to watch out for today

A division bench of the Kerala High Court is expected to consider appeals filed by the KSRTC against a single judge’s order directing the public utility to pay its retired employees pension benefits within certain periods.

SSLC exams begin today in Kerala. 4.27 lakh students have registered for the exams to be held at 2,955 centres across the State, 9 centres in Lakshadweep and seven in the Gulf region.

Industries Minister P. Rajeeve to inaugurate a daylong Startup Conclave which will have sessions on the top 10 Startups, the success stories, the opportunities existing for Startups and on the measures to strengthen the startup ecosystem.

One injured, houses damaged after an elephant transported to Palakkad for a temple festival ran amok.

